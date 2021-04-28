Authorities wrangle escaped cow near I-10 East Freeway and Beltway 8

HOUSTON – A cow loose on a major Houston freeway that snarled traffic Wednesday morning has been wrangled.

Houston Transtar cameras showed the bovine jogging on Interstate 10 East Freeway near Beltway 8 about 8 a.m.

A law enforcement vehicle showed up at the scene and shooed the cow up a ramp from I-10 to Beltway 8.

By 8:30 a.m., the cow was laying on the ground near the San Jacinto Funeral Home and Memorial Park just off the East Freeway. Deputies stood watch over the animal before a cattle trailer arrived at the scene. After giving it time to relax, the cow was loaded into the trailer and driven away.

KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker was at the scene as officials wrangled the animal.

Deputies said they believe they have located the owner of the cow and the animal is being taken back to the farm.

It appeared that a serious crash happened near I-10 and Beltway 8, as well. It was not immediately clear if the crash was connected to the escaped cow.