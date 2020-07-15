Tired of SH 288 construction? Here’s an update

HOUSTON – When will the construction on State Highway 288 be finished? That’s been a frequent question of many a Houston commuter. Here are some answers we got from the Texas Department of Transportation about the project.

What is the project’s current percentage of completion?

96%.

What has been the most recent upgrade, development or improvement for this project?

There are several upgrades that have occurred for this project. The completion of the direct connectors at Interstate 610 and SH 288 is a major upgrade and project milestone. These connectors were built while maintaining access to the previous connectors. Additionally, the direct connectors at Beltway 8 and SH 288 have been completed. The new Southmore bridge which is scheduled to open in July is another upgrade. The roadway portion of the bridge will be open as the construction of the pedestrian bridge continues. Though not completed, the new ramps that provide access in and out of the Medical Center will open when the toll road opens later this year?

Any there any future major construction shutdowns to be expected along SH 288 to help crews conduct their work?

There will continue to be lane closures along SH 288 as we near completion.

How much longer do drivers have to wait for the project to be complete?

TxDOT anticipates opening the toll lanes in the fall of this year.

What can drivers look forward to the most once construction is complete?

Drivers can anticipate an easier commute from the south portion of SH 288 to the north portion of the highway and vice versa. The ability to get to the Medical Center for those commuters is anticipated to take less time in the toll lanes due to reduced congestion. The toll lanes have minimal entrances and exits.