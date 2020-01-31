Woman dies after crashing into wall during Sunnyside police chase

HOUSTON – A woman died Friday morning after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a wall during a police chase in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston.

According to Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian, of the Houston Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Interstate 45 and Parker Road. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, Victorian said.

Victorian said that the vehicle slammed into a brick wall about a minute later near the corner of Sunnyside and Luna streets.

There were some warrants for the woman’s arrest, Victorian said.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.