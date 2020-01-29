Charges against driver upgraded after 1 of 3 crash victims declared brain dead

HOUSTON – Charges against a driver arrested after a crash earlier this week in northwest Harris County were upgraded Wednesday after one of the victims was declared brain dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that 26-year-old Zachary Castro now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with Monday’s crash on Barker Cypress Road near Coventry Park Drive. He also faces two counts of intoxication assault.

Update: sad to report that Mayra Ospina (23 yrs), one of the victims in in this DWI-related crash, has been declared brain-dead at the hospital. Intoxication Manslaughter charges are being filed against Zachary Castro (26 yrs). https://t.co/Ng4AmGeQMN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2020

According to investigators, Castro admitted to being impaired after his pickup plowed into a group of good Samaritans who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle.

Investigators said the group was in the roadway since there is no shoulder and had their hazard lights activated. Castro attempted to pass the vehicles but ended up hitting three of the good Samaritans who were standing outside their cars.

Gonzalez said Wednesday that one of the victims, 23-year-old Mayra Ospina, was declared brain dead.

The two other good Samaritans were taken to a nearby hospital after the crash and were expected to recover from their injuries.