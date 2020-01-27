1 critically injured when pickup plows into good Samaritans on side of road

HOUSTON – One woman was critically injured early Monday when a pickup plowed into a group of good Samaritans who had stopped to try and help a what they thought was a stranded driver in northwest Harris County.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. on Barker Cypress Road near Coventry Park Drive.

According to Harris County deputies, three drivers stopped on the side of the road when they saw a damaged car on the side of the road. A fifth vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, tried to pass the vehicles but ended up hitting the three Good Samaritans who were out of their cars. All of the vehicles were in a lane of traffic since the road has no shoulder.

Two of the good Samaritans were taken to the hospital for treatment. A woman who was hit is in critical condition after she was thrown onto the hood of the Tundra and landed in a ditch.

Investigators said everyone who was stopped on the side of the road had their hazard lights activated. Fog was not a factor in this crash.

Deputies said the driver of the Tundra admitted to being impaired and will likely be charged with intoxicated assault.