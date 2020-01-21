Liberty County deputy injured in west Houston crash

HOUSTON – A Liberty County deputy was injured Tuesday in a crash in west Houston.

The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 10 Katy Freeway at Kirkwood Road.

According to Houston police, the deputy hit a vehicle that had been disabled in an earlier crash.

The deputy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the deputy was on duty at the time of the crash.

Several lanes of the freeway were blocked as investigators work to determine what caused the crash. Real-time traffic conditions can be found at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

This story is developing.