Teen killed when car slams into New Caney home

NEW CANEY, Texas – A teen was killed early Thursday morning when the car he was driving slammed into a New Caney home.

The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. at a home on Russel Drive at Trinity Way.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the 19-year-old driver sped through a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle went airborne and hit a tree, which sheared off the side of the car, troopers said. The vehicle then crashed into two support pillars of the home and stopped in a stairway, troopers said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.