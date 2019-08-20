Carlos Correa leaves Astros game early with back discomfort

Carlos Correa hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on April 05, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was removed from Monday night's game after just one inning due to what the team called back discomfort.

Following the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Correa told him he never "got loose" and was sore.

In his first inning at-bat, Correa struck out swinging. He could be seen wincing after the weak swing attempt, the only pitch he swung at during the at-bat.

He was replaced in the field to start the second inning.

Correa missed significant time last season due to back pain and struggled during the completion of the regular season and into the playoffs after he returned.

He missed 50 games earlier this season following a rib fracture suffered during a home massage.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.