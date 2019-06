HOUSTON - Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancee addressed the injury that has sidelined him for about four to six weeks.

In a video posted on his fiancee's YouTube channel, Correa detailed how he suffered a cracked rib during a massage at his home Tuesday.

Correa went on to thank all his supportive fans who wished him well. He is the eighth Astro to be put on the injury list.

