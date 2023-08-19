Needville Little League gets 6-2 win over Fargo in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Needville Little League advanced yet again in the Little League World Series Friday.

They defeated Fargo, North Dakota, who was representing the Midwest region, by a score of 6-2.

This is the second opponent Needville, who is representing the Southwest region, has defeated in the Little League World Series. On Wednesday, they defeated Media, Pennsylvania, who was representing the Mid-Atlantic region by a score of 2-1.

Needville will face off against El Segundo, California, who are representing the West region on Sunday.

How does a town of 2,283 get excited on a Friday night? They go to Creekside Christian Church to watch their town make a statement to the world, “I don’t think anybody expected Needville, Texas to be on the map, that is 100% true,” said Elijah Rogers, Youth Pastor at the Church.

The tiny town is making some big noise thanks in part to twelve players from its championship team from Needville Little League. The boys were playing in their second game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania with hundreds watching back home.

When asked who is having more fun right now, the boys or the town? Erica Wigginton didn’t hesitate, “I’d say both!”

Needville is a tiny town about an hour southwest of downtown Houston. Their little league complex is right off the main drag of State Highway 36. The nearest store with baseball equipment is about 20 minutes away. Nonetheless, the boys who have called this humble facility home for years now find themselves on the biggest stage little league has to offer. The message that the boys are sending to the world is clear according to locals “It says we got a really good program here. Some really good kids, some really good coaches, parents and all that,” said Scott Malone.

The town is even more excited following their 6-2 victory on Friday night over North Dakota. As their boys will continue their quest for a historic championship nearly 1,600 miles from home,

RELATED: Needville Little League wins first game against Mid-Atlantic during Little League World Series

Needville Little League’s path to the Little League Baseball World Series: Everything you need to know

‘Truly once in a lifetime’: Needville Little League baseball team gets community-wide send-off