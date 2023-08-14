Needville Little League’s path to the Little League Baseball World Series: Everything you need to know

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16, Needville Little League will play their first game in 60 years in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team, who were crowned Southwest Regional champions, left their small town of 3000 last Friday to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Williamsport, Pennsylvania after punching their ticket to the Little League World Series (LLWS) last week.

In 2021, another Houston-area Little League team, Pearland Little League, punched their ticket to the tournament but were eliminated after they fell to Tennessee one game closer to the U.S. Final.

This year’s Little League World Series runs from Aug. 16 - 27. Here’s what to expect as Needville competes on the big stage:

How do the brackets work?

The rules work a little differently for the LLWS. All teams, nationally and internationally, go through a double elimination bracket.

The winning team advances in the winning bracket, while losing teams move down to the loser’s bracket. Teams are eliminated from the tournament after two losses (with the exception of the U.S./International Final and the LLWS Final -- those are one and done).

For the full bracket, click here.

When does Needville play?

Needville is scheduled to play against Media, Pennsylvania of the Mid-Atlantic Region on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

If Needville wins, they will face Fargo, North Dakota of the Midwest Region on Friday, Aug. 18.

If Needville loses, they’ll head to the elimination bracket and could face either the Northwest Region or the New England Region on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Watch parties scheduled

The Needville community will be holding several watch parties throughout the area:

West of the Brazos Bar and Grill

23220 Highway 36, Damon, TX

Wednesday, Aug. 16 // 6 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Pub 36

13400 Highway 36, Needville

Wednesday, Aug. 16 // 6 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Creekside Christian Fellowship

16628 Highway 36, Needville

Wednesday, Aug. 16 // 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more info.