Needville Little League punches ticket to the 2023 Little League World Series

Needville Little League logo, as collected from Facebook on Aug. 6, 2021.

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The Needville Little League baseball team punched their ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and are crowned the Southwest Regional champions.

The boys beat Ascension Parish, Louisiana 5-3 in the Southwest Regional tournament.

Needville is scheduled to face the Mid-Atlantic region on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Houston time.

“Thanks to all the fans that came out to support our boys as they punched their ticket to the LL World Series,” the league said on their official Facebook page. “Thanks to all that watched on TV and sent all the heartfelt congratulations. No doubt these boys are talented but having all the support pushed them over the top!”

In 2021, the team was about to compete in the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco after winning the Texas East title.

But due to a positive COVID-19 test among several teams, including Needville, they were unable to travel, cutting their journey to the LLWS short.

Last year, Pearland Little League represented the Southwest Region during the LLWS, but lost during the U.S. semifinal.

The Little League World Series runs from Aug. 16 - 27