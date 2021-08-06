Mostly Cloudy icon
Needville baseball team has positive COVID-19 test, shot at Little League World Series ends

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Needville Little League logo, as collected from Facebook on Aug. 6, 2021. (Needville Little League/Facebook)

A perhaps unforeseen opponent got in the way of Needville’s dreams of making the Little League World Series.

According to a Little League International news release, multiple teams had at least one positive COVID-19 test, including Needville, who recently had won the Texas East title to qualify for the Waco Regionals with a shot to go to the Little League World Series.

All the teams with the positive COVID-19 tests (champions from Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas East) were informed they will not be able to continue in the tournament, according to the release.

It’s with great sadness that we tell you Needville has been sent home from the regional tournament for a positive test...

Posted by Needville Little League on Friday, August 6, 2021

