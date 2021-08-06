Needville baseball team has positive COVID-19 test, shot at Little League World Series ends

A perhaps unforeseen opponent got in the way of Needville’s dreams of making the Little League World Series.

According to a Little League International news release, multiple teams had at least one positive COVID-19 test, including Needville, who recently had won the Texas East title to qualify for the Waco Regionals with a shot to go to the Little League World Series.

All the teams with the positive COVID-19 tests (champions from Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas East) were informed they will not be able to continue in the tournament, according to the release.