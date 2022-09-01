Residents to celebrate Pearland Little League players’ return from World Series run Thursday

PEARLAND, Texas – The city of Pearland is ready to celebrate Pearland Little League players’ return from their World Series run Thursday night.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Independence Park Stage located at 3449 Pearland Parkway.

The city of Pearland’s Facebook page says parking is available onsite. ADA parking is at the tennis courts and overflow parking is at the City Hall Annex located at 3523 Liberty Dr.

Pearland officials are watching the weather and have an inclement weather plan in place in case there is rain. If needed, that plan will be announced Thursday.

The event will also be available via live stream for anyone that can’t make it in person.