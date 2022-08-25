Proud parents of Pearland’s little league player react to the winning catch

Pearland Little League advances with that winning catch. Hear the parents’ reactions.

What seemed like a home run hit was robbed by Pearland’s Corey Kahn! Corey ran to the back wall, reached up, and caught the ball while losing his hat. The tweet below says it all.

The all-star team defeated Pennsylvania 8 to 4 last night, and they go up against Tennessee today. Whoever wins will face Hawaii on Saturday for the US championship.

As the team prepares for their next game, Corey’s parents chat about the proud moment. See the full interview in the clip above.