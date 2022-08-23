Pearland has to win or go home during third game at Little League World Series

Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport

After Pearland Little League’s loss to Hawaii on Monday night, the team is advancing in the elimination bracket and will face the Midwest Region – a team from Davenport, Iowa.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Houston time on Tuesday night.

If the team wins, two more wins will be necessary to secure a spot in the U.S. Championship game on Saturday. Winning that will put Pearland in the World Championship game on Sunday.

Players and coaches had high spirits going into Tuesday’s game, after batting practice earlier in the day.

“It’s not the end of the world,” coach Robb Zurek said. “When you go undefeated until now, it’s kind of a different feeling, right? When you walk away from a field not having won it and not having hit – I think that’s the biggest thing – we weren’t hitting like we normally do. It wasn’t a typical Pearland Little League game.”

After Monday’s loss, team manager Aaron Cummings said the team ordered pizzas, which helped make everything a bit better.

“The tournament’s not over, we still think we’re one of the best teams in it, and so they seem fine. You know, we let them sleep until 10 o’clock today, so they should have more energy than we can handle,” Cummings said.