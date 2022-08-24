Pearland to face Pennsylvania team for second time at Little League World Series

Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport

PEARLAND – Pearland Little League is staying alive in Williamsport.

The team beat Iowa on Tuesday night with a score of 4-0, and is continuing to advance in the elimination bracket.

The Texas team will now face the Mid-Atlantic Region team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. for a second time at the World Series.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Houston.

“Just do what we did last time and we should be fine,” said third baseman, Cohen Hartman.

Pearland beat Hollidaysburg 8-3 last Thursday.

Hollidaysburg has now won three games in a row leading up to Wednesday’s game when more than 20,000 fans are expected at Lamade Stadium.

“I’m expecting a good game. They played two really good games in a row, they run-ruled somebody 10-nothing yesterday, so we expect a real battle,” Pearland Little League Manager Aaron Cummings said.

If Pearland wins tonight, the boys will need one more win Thursday night for a spot in the U.S. Championship game on Saturday.