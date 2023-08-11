‘Truly once in a lifetime’: Needville Little League baseball team gets community-wide send-off

For the first time in 60 years, players of the Needville Little League baseball team are headed to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

NEEDVILLE, Texas – For the first time in 60 years, players of the Needville Little League baseball team are headed to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

The 12-year-old All-Star baseball team left Friday morning, and headed to Bush Airport to catch their flight.

Residents and community members held a rally at the baseball park on Thursday, cheering them on after they secured their ticket to Williamsport earlier this week.

“They’ve been together forever,” said coach Andy McRae. “They play for each other.”

The team, representing the small town of 3,000 residents in Fort Bend County, beat Ascension Parish, Louisiana 5-3 during the Southwest Regional Final in Waco.

Their latest success was a big win for Needville. In 2021, the team was bound to compete in the Southwest Regional tournament, but their journey was cut short due to COVID-19.

Needville is scheduled to play against the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Help Needville Little League parents travel to the LLWS

Following their win during the Southwest Regional tournament, Needville Little League officials are asking for donations to transport 12 sets of parents to Williamsport to cheer for their star players.

Charlie Swanson, president of Needville Little League, said the trip to Williamsport is a “unique and wonderful opportunity” for the team to travel and represent their small-town community.

“(They will) get to know not only other teams from around the United States but also 10 International Little League teams,” he said in a Facebook post. “Truly a once in a lifetime for the boys and their families.”

To support the parents of Needville LL players, donations can be sent to he following places below:

Needville Little League P.O. Box 1135, Needville, TX 77461

OR, send a check made payable to: NLL or Needville Little League

Donations and/or checks can also be dropped off at Needville City Hall, located at 9022 Main St, Needville.