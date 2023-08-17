Needville Little League wins first game at World Series

Needville Little League logo, as collected from Facebook on Aug. 6, 2021.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Needville Little League defeated their first opponent Wednesday to advance in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They defeated Media, Pennsylvania, who was representing the Mid-Atlantic Region 2-1.

Their next game will be Friday, August 18, at 6 P.M. CDT. They will be taking on Fargo, North Dakota, who is representing the Midwest Region.

The team, who were crowned Southwest Regional champions, left their small town of 3000 last Friday to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Williamsport after punching their ticket to the Little League World Series (LLWS) last week.

