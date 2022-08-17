88º

WATCH LIVE: Pride of Pearland: Opening ceremonies underway for Little League World Series in Williamsport

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Opening ceremonies for the 2022 Little League World Series are underway on Wednesday.

Among the 20 teams competing this year: Pearland Little League, who will play their first-ever match on Thursday. They represent the Southwest division.

The opening ceremonies begin at 10:15 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide a live broadcast in the video player above.

KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry will provide live updates throughout the series as Houston cheers for their very own.

Bryce Newberry to provide live reports from Williamsport, PA (KPRC)

