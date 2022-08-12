Road to Williamsport: Pearland All-Stars depart to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series

The Pearland All-Stars are on their way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland All-Stars are on their way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They left Pearland High School early this morning to Bush Intercontinental Airport with a police escort by officers with Pearland Police Department and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Karel is 12 years old going into 7th Grade. He plays Center Field for his team.

“I am really excited. We put a lot of hard work into this. It is a blessing on how far we made it into this,” he said.

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway caught up with Landon’s mother, Joann.

A big congratulations to the Pearland Little League on their big win on Tuesday and a best of luck to them as they head to Williamsport, Pa. on Friday.

“It’s surreal. I can’t even explain it,” she said. “We knew this was a great team, but just to be here is amazing.”

Greg Hill is the father of one of the players, Ford Hill.

“I do expect the boys to do well because it is a special team,” he said. “We will see how it goes. It is going to be nice representing the southwest part of the U.S., one of 20 teams in the world.”

Ad

This is the team’s fourth trip to Williamsport in 12 years.

“You have to stay grounded and keep yourself humble,” added Head Coach Aaron Cummings.

Ethan Richardson is 12 and also going into 7th Grade. He is a catcher for the team. “We have been getting a lot of attention lately, stay humble, not to get too high, not to get a big head.”

The All-Stars will play their first game next Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON Click2Houston.com

Who are the Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport?

Road to Williamsport: Pearland Little League meets ‘Mattress Mack’, Houston Astros; looks forward to LLWS

Ad

Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series