Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

Pearland won 9-4 against Tulsa National.

And there it is — Pearland is headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JUvQ8Fa7J9 — Chancellor Johnson (@KPRC2Chancellor) August 9, 2022

Pearland trailed by one run, following the end of the first and outscored Tulsa 5-0 the rest of the way.

“It’s unbelievable, these boys have worked so hard and this has been a dream for them for a long time and to see them achieve that and see them celebrate it’s been amazing,” said head coach Aaron Cummings.