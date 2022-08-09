82º

Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Chancellor Johnson

The team advanced after winning the Southwest Regional title game

Pearland won 9-4 against Tulsa National.

Pearland trailed by one run, following the end of the first and outscored Tulsa 5-0 the rest of the way.

“It’s unbelievable, these boys have worked so hard and this has been a dream for them for a long time and to see them achieve that and see them celebrate it’s been amazing,” said head coach Aaron Cummings.

