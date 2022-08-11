Pearland Little League meets ‘Mattress Mack’, Houston Astros; looks forward to LLWS

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Little League 12-year-old squad will leave for their World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, they were at Minute Maid Park as special guests of Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

McIngvale wanted to honor the Pearland team for winning the Southwest Regional and advancing to the World Series. He also announced a $20,000 donation to Pearland Little League to help with expenses for the team and their families.

H-E-B also donated $20,000 and the Astros organization held an in-stadium raffle that raised up to $20,000 as well.

The team enjoyed pre-game batting practice and were greeted by Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Framber Valdez.

The team will arrive in Pennsylvania to begin preparations for the World Series and open play next Thursday against the representative from the Mid-Atlantic Region.

