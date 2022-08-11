Who are the Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport?

The team is headed to the World Series in Williamsport on Friday

PEARLAND, Texas – A big congratulations to the Pearland Little League on their big win on Tuesday and a best of luck to them as they head to Williamsport, Pa. on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about the team, its big win and its next steps in competition.

What led them to the series?

Pearland won 9-4 against Tulsa National in the Southwest Regional, sending them to the annual tournament.

Who are they?

The Pearland Little League 12-year-old Pearland All Stars squad. See them here. And here.

The Pearland Little League includes multiple opportunities, including T-ball, pitching, and 11 and 12 and junior and senior levels for kids ages 13 through 16. Here’s more information.

“Pearland Little League is focused on creating a fun, competitive, and developmental environment,” according to its website.

Who is leading the team?

Aaron Cummings is the manager. Rob Zurek and Andrew Solomon are coaches.

Big League, celebrity recognition

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Gallery Furniture has donated $20,000 to Pearland Little League to help with expenses for the team and their families. Grocer H-E-B and the Astros organization also raised $20,000 each, respectively. Read KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy’s full report here.

Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman, pitcher Framber Valdez and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. all recognized the team and their efforts. See the Astros meet-and-greet event in the social media post below.

Winners win. Good luck to the Pearland Little League squad at Williamsport! Posted by Houston Astros on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

What’s next?

Pearland Little League will leave for their World Series on Friday. You can see the team’s progress on the official bracket.

How you can support the team

You can purchase spirit gear and attend a send-off party on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Rig at 3775 S. Main in Pearland. Go here for more.