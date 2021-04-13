Local Sports

Red Stars player Sarah Gorden claims she was racially profiled by security guard at Houston Dash game, NWSL now investigating

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Dash
,
Racial Profiling
Sarah Gorden (KPRC)

Houston – The Houston Dash released a statement Monday after a Red Stars player claimed she and her boyfriend, who are Black, were racially profiled during the opening match of the Challenge Cup tournament on Saturday.

In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday morning, Red Stars player Sarah Gordon said she and her boyfriend were harassed by a security guard at BBVA Stadium when her boyfriend tried to come down to the field and speak to her.

Gorden said security threatened to “arrest” her boyfriend if he walked any closer to the field.

Gorden said she didn’t think it was a racial issue until she noticed that the security guard had only approached her boyfriend and not any of the “white” Houston Dash players who were also visiting with their family.

The Houston Dash issued a statement on Saturday saying their staff “was entirely focused on COVID safety.” The statement also apologized to Gorden for “anything that may have created an impression to the contrary.”

After receiving backlash from fans about the initial statement on Saturday, the organization released a statement on Monday saying it recognizes now “that the initial statement was off the mark and we apologize to Sarah, the NWSL and our fans for that.”

The organization also said there is a formal investigation underway following the incident.

