Katy RB Brandon Campbell to forego senior season, enroll early at USC​​​​​

HOUSTON - A day after the Pac-12 Conference pushed its 2020 football season to the spring, now so has one of the country's top recruits.



The next time fans see Brandon Campbell step onto a football field it will not be for the Katy Tigers - the program he transferred to this summer - instead it will be for the University of Southern California.

Campbell, a four-star running back prospect in the Class of 2021, announced via his Twitter account Wednesday night that he has decided to forego his senior season and instead prepare to early enroll at USC.

"During this pandemic, there have been a lot of uncertainties," Campbell wrote in the post. "In the midst of it, I have decided to forego playing football my senior year. It was a difficult decision, but my health and my family's health is most important."

Campbell becomes the first high-profile recruit in the Houston-area to opt-out of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VYPE reached out to Campbell for further comment but has not had that request answered.

Some of Campbell's new teammates, and fellow high-profile recruits, tweeted their support of the decision, including Bobby Taylor: "Wish we could've played together. All love family, do waht's best for you and your future."

Florida State-commit Hunter Washington, who is also entering his senior year at Katy, also tweeted: "All love family."

Campbell played his junior season for Pearland. In 11 games for the Oilers, Campbell registered 116 carries for 879 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry and 79.9 yards per game for Pearland. Prior to his junior year, Campbell spent his freshman season at Mayde Creek and sophomore year at Katy Taylor.

According to 24/7 Sports, Campbell is the 14th-ranked running back in the Class of 2021 in the country and the third-best from Texas in that list.

So, if the Pac-12 does indeed play a season in the spring, Campbell could see the gridiron then.