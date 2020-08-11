91ºF

VYPE Media Fan Poll Winners - July 2020

VYPE Media releases weekly polls throughout the month and the fans come out in droves to vote for their favorite player! It is always exciting when a poll comes down to the wire.

A new feature on VYPE.com will be at the end of each month we will list all the winners of the polls for that month. So, check out the winners of the polls for the month of July. Check out all the winners below and thanks to the fans who voted!!

Reminder, these are Fan Polls. The VYPE Media Editorial team just selects the athletes for the poll and the winner is determined solely by a fan vote!

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Zoe Martinez , Goose Creek Memorial

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Zoe Martinez.

Zoe Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial


VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Nadia Karabanoff, Barbers Hill

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Nadia Karabanoff


VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Libero/Defensive Specialist of the Year Poll - Bailey Tillman, FB Austin

CLICK HERE for FAMILY TRADITION: FB Austin's Tillman carries on athletic legacy

Bailey Tillman, FB Austin


VYPE Houston 2020 Public School Girl's XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Elizabeth Winkler

Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak


VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Avery Calame

Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd


VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Alderson, Richland High School

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Chloe Alderson

Chloe Alderson, Richland Hills


VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Thomas, Allen High School

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Chloe Thomas

Chloe Thomas, AllenPhoto courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com


VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Girls XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Grace Williamson

Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll


Top VYPE San Antonio Outside Hitter Poll - Marissa Drange, Boerne Champion

Summer SUU Commit Drange Helps Champion Navigate UIL Restart

VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Shanelle Martinez, San Antonio Burbank


VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands

CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Briana Contreras

Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands


Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally

Volleyballer & Artist Moffett Excited For UIL's Restart & Senior Season

Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally


Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Nora Carlson, Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy

St. Michael's Catholic Academy Volleyball Team
Photo courtesy of smca.com


VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Karys Dove, Pflugerville Hendrickson

