VYPE Media Fan Poll Winners - July 2020

VYPE Media releases weekly polls throughout the month and the fans come out in droves to vote for their favorite player! It is always exciting when a poll comes down to the wire.
A new feature on VYPE.com will be at the end of each month we will list all the winners of the polls for that month. So, check out the winners of the polls for the month of July. Check out all the winners below and thanks to the fans who voted!!
Reminder, these are Fan Polls. The VYPE Media Editorial team just selects the athletes for the poll and the winner is determined solely by a fan vote!
VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Zoe Martinez , Goose Creek Memorial
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Zoe Martinez.
Zoe Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial
VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Nadia Karabanoff, Barbers Hill
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Nadia Karabanoff
VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Libero/Defensive Specialist of the Year Poll - Bailey Tillman, FB Austin
CLICK HERE for FAMILY TRADITION: FB Austin's Tillman carries on athletic legacy
Bailey Tillman, FB Austin
VYPE Houston 2020 Public School Girl's XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Elizabeth Winkler
Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak
VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Avery Calame
Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd
VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Alderson, Richland High School
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Chloe Alderson
Chloe Alderson, Richland Hills
VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Thomas, Allen High School
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Chloe Thomas
Chloe Thomas, AllenPhoto courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com
VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Girls XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Grace Williamson
Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll
Top VYPE San Antonio Outside Hitter Poll - Marissa Drange, Boerne Champion
Summer SUU Commit Drange Helps Champion Navigate UIL Restart
So blessed to announce my verbal COMMITMENT!!! ❤️🦅 @SUUVolleyball @mrscoachhoyer @TBIRDSVBPete @AlamoVB @ChampionVBall @PrepVolleyball @SloaneDear @sa_terrence1 pic.twitter.com/eKSmF3jBsz— Marissa Drange (@DrangeMarissa) June 26, 2020
VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Shanelle Martinez, San Antonio Burbank
VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands
CLICK HERE for the VYPE 411 with Briana Contreras
Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands
Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally
Volleyballer & Artist Moffett Excited For UIL's Restart & Senior Season
Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally
Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Nora Carlson, Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy
St. Michael's Catholic Academy Volleyball Team
Photo courtesy of smca.com
VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Karys Dove, Pflugerville Hendrickson
Karys Dove (16 Helix) was named to the AISD All-Tournament team representing Hendrickson! pic.twitter.com/QM134d723Q— Austin Juniors VB (@AustinJuniors) August 14, 2019