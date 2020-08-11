VYPE Media Fan Poll Winners - July 2020

VYPE Media releases weekly polls throughout the month and the fans come out in droves to vote for their favorite player! It is always exciting when a poll comes down to the wire.

A new feature on VYPE.com will be at the end of each month we will list all the winners of the polls for that month. So, check out the winners of the polls for the month of July. Check out all the winners below and thanks to the fans who voted!!

Reminder, these are Fan Polls. The VYPE Media Editorial team just selects the athletes for the poll and the winner is determined solely by a fan vote!

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Zoe Martinez , Goose Creek Memorial



Zoe Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial





VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Nadia Karabanoff, Barbers Hill

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Libero/Defensive Specialist of the Year Poll - Bailey Tillman, FB Austin

Bailey Tillman, FB Austin





VYPE Houston 2020 Public School Girl's XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak



Elizabeth Winkler, Klein Oak





VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Poll - Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd



Avery Calame, McKinney Boyd





VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Alderson, Richland High School



Chloe Alderson, Richland Hills





VYPE DFW 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Chloe Thomas, Allen High School

Chloe Thomas, Allen Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com





VYPE DFW 2020 Public School Preseason Girls XC Runner of the Year Fan Poll - Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll

Grace Williamson, Southlake Carroll





Top VYPE San Antonio Outside Hitter Poll - Marissa Drange, Boerne Champion

VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Shanelle Martinez, San Antonio Burbank





VYPE San Antonio Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands

Briana Contreras, San Antonio Highlands





Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally

Michera Moffett, Pflugerville Connally





Top VYPE Austin Outside Hitter Poll - Nora Carlson, Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy

Photo courtesy of smca.com





VYPE Austin Preseason Setter of the Year Poll - Karys Dove, Pflugerville Hendrickson