Running is ​Family Tradition for Shearer

FOR BEN SHEARER, RUNNING IS A FAMILY TRADITION.

The junior cross-country and long-distance trackster has dominated the competition over the past 12 months.

He won the Class 4A TAPPS individual title in October by over a minute to lead his team to its third- straight state title. The first in the string of TWCA titles was headlined by his brother Josh, who now runs for the University of Arkansas.

His sister Hannah won two state titles for the Warriors back in 2014 and 2016. She runs at Missouri Science and Technology. His bothers Luke and Logan (Missouri S&T) Shearer also ran for TWCA.

"I'm the youngest in a family of runners," he said. "It's really cool to compare what we've done over the years because we all know the ins and outs of the sport. We can relate to what each other goes through at the high school and college level."

While Shearer is uber-talented, he knows what is the cornerstone of being a cross- country star.

"It really takes consistency," he said. "You can't make excuses. You can't take a practice off and you have to go through the pain." His slate didn't stop after the state meet. Shearer finished fifth at the Nike Cross-National South Regional Meet, before winning the 2020 Carl Lewis High School Indoor Invitational in the one-mile race. Before the virus shortened the season, he won the 800-meter raceat the Lutheran South Meet.

"Before I graduate, I'm looking to break some records," he said. "As far as a favorite school, I like Arkansas because my brother goes there."

Might as well keep it all in the family.