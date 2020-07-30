93ºF

#WHATASNAP: Behind the Scenes at the 2020 VYPE Houston Football Photoshoot

The football stars of Houston were socially-distanced and masked-up as we hosted the 2020 VYPE Houston Football Photo Shoot powered by Whataburger.

Over 300 of the city's top players attended shoots at Spring Branch's Tully Stadium, Sheldon ISD's Panther Stadium and Spring ISD's Planet Ford Stadium. A special thanks to Athletic Directors Paige Hershey, Willie Amendola and Derek Fitzhenry for making this photo shoot a reality for the athletes.

Check out the behind the scenes video below! Click here to visit your local Whataburger and make sure to check out #WhataSnap.


