FBCA Magazine Feature: It's About the Connections

SHE'S BACK!

Nyah White had a breakout junior season earning first-team, all-district and all-state, honorable mention honors. The accolades are great, but White is all about the team.

"I love watching the Golden State Warriors with Steph (Curry) and Clay (Thompson)," she said. "They just have an amazing connection on the court. It's complete trust in each other. I think our team can be like that as seniors. We have everyone coming back and we have that chemistry. Next year is going to be special if we continue to build on our connections."

Father Larry White signed up Nyah for a rec league in the sixth grade and the dye was cast for the future forward.

"I wasn't really into sports back then," she said. "I was fine by myself. After that first season, I fell in love with the game. My dad and I would practice for hours. I trained and trained to make varsity as a freshman. That was the goal."

Well, she fulfilled that goal as coach Trey Phillips has made her one of the cornerstones of his program along with all-stater Trinity Frias.

"Trinity and I have been working out together for a few years," she said. "She's a great three-point shooter. I knew I didn't have that kind of range but I wanted to improve my shot like her. I just worked on my midrange shots and floaters, which made my game more versatile."

Outside of basketball, White is also versatile.

She was an outfielder on the Eagles' state-ranked softball team last season. She played golf for several years and is also a talented piano player. During the COVID-19 outbreak, her brother has even taught her a few things in the video gaming world.

What also makes her a stand out is her leadership qualities.

"I love people relying on me," she said. "I want my teammates to come to me and ask for help or advice. I want them to know I have their backs." White has learned so many life lessons through sports and sees her future always inter-twined with athletics.

"I want my future to be in sports," she said. "I know how tough it is to make the WNBA and that's the ultimate goal. Players like Skyler Diggs and Candice Parker inspire me to keep working towards that goal.

"But if not, I could see myself in physical therapy or even being a coach. I just love the lessons that sports teach you."