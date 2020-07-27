FBCA Magazine Feature: The Champs are Here

THE HARRIERS OF FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAD SOME DEFINING HIGHS AND LOWS TO THE 2019 CROSS COUNTRY SEASON.

Coach Chris Lee had high expectations with several seniors leading the way, but the injury and illness bug struck late in the season.

"The season was definitely a success," Lee said. "The highlight was our girls and boys teams both winning district. The kids stepped up big time." Prior to the state meet, however, the Eagles started dropping like flies.

"It was really a strange thing," he said. "Several of our runners got sick and just weren't able to perform as well as they wanted to at state. It just never materialized. "What our team really took away from the season was that cross country is a team sport. You run for each other and no matter what happens, you are a team at the end of the day."

The boys team was led by senior Paul Sanchez and sophomore Dylan Weaver, while the girls were paced by Taylor Dailey and Madeline Font.

"We had several seniors, so we will be in a bit of a rebuilding mode next year," Lee said. "Weaver will lead our boys team and we have an incoming freshman girl who can contend for the state title next year. I'm really excited to see what she will do.

"We will try and get more kids to come out for cross country by recruiting inside our own school. We are excited to find those kids who can excel in the sport. They might not even know it yet."