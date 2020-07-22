FBCA Magazine Feature: The Architect, Alex Edwards takes over FBCA Volleyball

AFTER A FEW YEARS OF TURNOVER INSIDE THE VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM, FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAS FOUND THEIR PROGRAM BUILDER.

Enter Alex Edwards, who played her high school ball at Katy Taylor before taking her game to Oklahoma and then to the University of Houston. The 28-year-old has been an assistant coach at Houston Christian and Episcopal – which won the SPC Championship this past year - as well as coaching the 14's and 18's for the Houston Skyline club.

This is her first head coaching job and she brings a winning vibe.

"We want to build a brand," Edwards said. "A program that's known for success, like St. Agnes or Concordia Lutheran right now. We want to be the powerhouse in this area because there are so many great players to draw from in the Fort Bend, Sugar Land, Katy and Fulshear area. "Right now, we are an underdog program and that's right up my alley. We are going to compete with the top teams locally and across the state, immediately."

While an assistant at Episcopal, Edwards played a large role in developing elite talent while learning from one of the best in the business – coach Amanda Watts. "I know I can coach. I know I can motivate kids from what I learned at Episcopal," she said.

"Coach Watts defined her program and set the expectations. Yes, we had great players but you have to get them to buy in, keep them motivated and keep their eye on the prize. I was blessed to learn from such a great leader and coach some of the best kids in the state."

Edwards still plays sand volleyball and is an avid hunter and fisher. She will be defensive-oriented on the floor and is a big "math person". She believes in velocity and angles and hard work.

"You can't coach everyone the same," Edwards said. "Some girls can take getting in their face, others cannot. Some need a cheerleader to get the best out of them. I like to figure out each of my players and build that one-on-one relationship."

Coaching girls, Edwards is a big believer in communication. "I'm a communicator," she said. "I want to be a mentor to my players. I want to teach them life lessons that they will use forever. Everyone is coming in with a fresh slate. I will also work with the middle-school girls so they can get to know me early. "It's all right here at my hands. I can't wait to get in there and mold this program into my vision."