UIL Will Not Award Lone Star Cup, Releases Final Standings

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released standings for the Lone Star Cup through March 13, 2020. Due to the cancellation of UIL spring events, the Lone Star Cup will not be awarded for the 2019-20 school year.

All UIL sanctioned contests were suspended on March 13, 2020, and later cancelled, in an effort to support the health and safety of Texas students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many activities that earn points toward the UIL Lone Star Cup were not completed. These events included Boys Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Golf, Tennis, Track & Field, Softball, and Baseball.

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. This marks the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup has not been awarded since the program began during the 1997-98 school year.

Below are the Top 25 UIL Lone Star Cup standings for the 2019-20 school year. Standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball (through March 13, 2020) and Theatrical Design.

Class 6A



1) Southlake Carroll 62

2) Duncanville 54

3) Arlington Martin 50

4) The Woodlands 48

5) Austin Westlake 46

Lewisville Flower Mound 46

7) Austin Vandergrift 43

8) Laredo United 42

9) Allen 38

10) Denton Guyer 37

Class 5A

1) Highland Park 59

2) Cedar Park 55

3) Shadow Creek 53

4) Amarillo 51

5) Boerne Champion 50

6) El Paso Eastwood 43

7) Friendswood 42

8) San Antonio 41

9) Midlothian 40

10) Aledo 38

Class 4A

1) Argyle 73

2) Canyon 48

3) Hereford 45

4) Carthage 44

5) Liberty Hill 43

6) Decatur 39

7) Kennedale 38

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 38

9) Chine Spring 37

Fulshear 37

Class 3A

1) Brock 42

Shallowater 42

3) Gunter 37

4) Bushland 32

Mineola 32

Van Alstyne 32

Wall 32

Whitesboro 32

9) Grandview 31

Vanderbilt Industrial 31

Conference 2A

1) Gruver 48

2) Crawford 44

Wink 44

4) San Saba 42

5) Grapeland 38

Sundown 38

7) Muenster 37

8) Martin's Mill 33

9) Lindsay 32

Thorndale 32