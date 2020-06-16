VYPE Houston 2020 Girls Thrower of the Year Fan Poll

Despite the 2020 Track and Field season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances!



VYPE has scoured the standings on MileSplit.com, and gathered the best of the best in each Field category. This week we continue with the girls as VYPE has selected the top performers from each individual throwing event.

Go crazy track nation, and vote for the 2020 VYPE Houston Girls Thrower of the Year! Fans will have the chance to vote until Monday, June 22nd, at 7pm.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.





VYPE Houston Girls Thrower of the Year Poll (Closes Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m.)