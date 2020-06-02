2020 VYPE Awards Senior Shoutouts

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine were held virtually on Sunday.

A special part of the show was a celebration of the Class of 2020! VYPE reached out to a number of people to help us honor the seniors during this especially tough year.

VYPE surprised everyone watching the show with senior shoutouts from ESPN 97.5's John Granato, Strake Jesuit alum Matthew Boling, Second Baptist School Athletic Director Mike Walker, Frassati Catholic Athletic Director Chris Meredith, John Cooper School Athletic Director John Hoye, Astros broadcaster Steve Sparks, Houston Astros legends and Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, Cy-Fair ISD Athletic Director Ray Zepeda, 93Q's Tim Tuttle, Mix 96.5's Sarah Pepper, Fox Sports Southwest's Ric Renner and VYPE Media CEO Shane Hildreth.

Seniors this is for you! Enjoy.

This Content is Sponsored by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine!



Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.