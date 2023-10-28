Could the Texans pull off a 4-3 record this Sunday in Charlotte? We explain why.

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Hey guys it’s Ari Alexander with the Houston Texans, who have a terrific chance to get themselves to a winning record on the road at Carolina.

If the Texans can pull off the win and get to 4-3, it’ll be the first time they’ve had a winning record past week 1 since 2019, the last time they made the playoffs.

The Texans are 3-point favorites.

WHAT’S WRONG WITH THE PANTHERS

Well, plenty. The NFL’s lone-remaining winless team has been a disaster on both sides of the ball despite having a handful of talented players. The Panthers traded up to draft 1st overall for Alabama QB and Heisman Winner Bryce Young. Young has seen the regular rookie growing pains and has struggled at times. The rookie QB is far behind Texans QB C.J. Stroud in terms of early NFL success, and the matchup should be interesting given the background.

SO WHAT’S THE BACKGROUND

These guys are friends! Stroud and Young met in middle school, and have long competed against each other in games and camps - even off the field. Stroud detailed this week how he and Young work out with the same trainer in the offseason and like to play 1 on 1 basketball against each other.

So far, you could say Young got the better of Stroud in college (National Title, Heisman), while Stroud has gotten the better of Young in the NFL.

WHAT’S UP WITH THE RUNNING GAME

The Texans have been impressive throwing the ball with their rookie QB, but far less so with their running game.

2nd year back Dameon Pierce has looked bad at times this year while adjusting to the team’s new zone running scheme. Pierce said Friday it almost feels like another rookie season, given how much new offense he’s had to learn.

The Texans rank 25th in run offense in the NFL. Good news for them - the Panthers are 31st in run defense.