How Blake Cashman emerged as Texans’ big-play linebacker

HOUSTON – Blake Cashman trusted his keys, relied on his instincts and read the eyes of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Diving to his left, stretching his body, Cashman jumped in front of the football to intercept a pass over the middle intended for running back Jamal Agnew.

It was a snapshot of how efficiently Cashman operates pass coverage and another example of how he has emerged as the Texans’ most consistently efficient big-play linebacker.

Six games into the season, Cashman has a 90.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade to rank second overall in the NFL behind Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell at 90.8 overall. He has the third-highest pass coverage grade with an 88.9 mark.

He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following a win over the New Orleans Saints as he recorded a career-high 15 tackles, two passes defensed and two tackles for losses and one quarterback hit. He’s the first linebacker to post that stat line since Brian Urlacher in 2006.

Signed to a one-year contract extension last year, Cashman has recorded 32 tackles this season with four for losses, one interception and four passes defensed.

A former walk-on at Minnesota who earned a scholarship and was drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets before being acquired in a trade last year in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, Cashman attributes his upgraded production to a strict, ultra-detailed regimen of film study, exercise, proper nutrition and an emphasis on action, not words. He’s a creature of habit

“Just staying with your routine, not changing what you do during the week,” Cashman told KPRC 2. “As a player, you’re playing well or you’re not playing well, you’re not going to necessarily do something different and try to be a superhero. Just staying consistent and going through the game plan, and how I prepare myself my mind and body every week, I believe just doing that will have me ready.”

That has definitely been the case for Cashman in an increased role since recovering from a strained hamstring that sidelined him during training camp and for the season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Strong and fast at 6-foot-1, 237 pounds with 4.50 speed in the 40-yard dash, Cashman has played 62 percent of the defensive snaps in five games and four starts.

The overriding theme for Cashman: relentless hustle and instinctive play.

“I feel like ‘Cash’ has shown kind of a knack for being around the ball,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He was making a lot of plays in OTAs and training camp. About the linebacker group, we’re kind of just trying to put all those guys in spots they can have success, and he’s kind of been in some positions where he’s been targeted, the ball has been around him and he’s just been kind of making those plays.

“I think ‘Cash,’ historically, has had that in him, and it’s kind of, for him, been staying healthy, which he’s been a little bit more this year. And as that grows, and as the opportunities grow, the production with it. So, ’ve been real happy with how ‘Cash’ has progressed.”

Cashman has excelled in pass coverage, allowing just 12 catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets. He’s allowed 6.5 yards per completion and a 45.3 opponent passer rating.

Cashman has primarily lined up at Sam linebacker, but is listed as the starting Will linebacker this week on the depth chart. He likes both spots and ha the versatility to play either one.

“Will, obviously you’re on the field more,” Cashman said. “In most defenses as a Will linebacker, you’re a little more covered up and more free to make plays. Honestly with how we do our play-calling, it’s kind of interchangeable. You’re just on opposite sides of the field., but I feel comfortable at both spots for me it’s wherever I can help the team best and be out there the most that’s where I’m happy.”

Cashman recorded 26 tackles, four for losses and five quarterback hits in a reserve role, playing just 14 percent of the overall defensive snaps. For his career, Cashman has 107 tackles, 11 for losses and 3 1/2 sacks.

“What I’ve seen from Blake is the more he’s got in, the more opportunities he’s gotten, he continues to show up and make plays,” said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker. “Most of you guys have seen throughout training camp, Blake is a guy who is making an interception a day or causing a fumble. He was always productive on the ball and it showed in training camp, so it’s kind of no surprise that he gets into the game and he has big-time plays and continues to show up. Blake has done a great job with what he’s been given. The opportunities that he’s been given he has shown up and he’s made big-time plays for us, and he’s earned the right to get more time.”

Cashman, 27, was not recruited a ton out of high school, enrolling at Minnesota after considering North Dakota State and Minnesota Duluth and St. Thomas where he would have played football and basketball.

With the Golden Gophers, he immediately earned a spot on special teams. One year later, he was the Holiday Bowl Defensive MVP and won a program award for underdog spirit. Once P.J. Fleck became the head coach, Cashman got his scholarship. He had 104 tackles in his first season as a starter and was named all-conference.

After the big game against the Saints, the people who have believed in him from the start bombarded his phone with congratulatory text messages and calls.

“Oh yeah, I had a lot of people around here and around the league reach out, a lot of former teammates. guys I’ve trained with, coaches in the past,” Cashman said. “It was great to have that as another way to connect. Definitely got a lot of texts, guys I haven’t heard from in years. I’ve had the same number since I was 16. A lot of people reached out. It’s great. People even from afar are happy for me and supporting me.

With a combination of alert reactions, aggressiveness and athleticism, the veteran linebacker has delivered a series of strong performances at training camp, including a pair of interceptions during the first few practices, and has changed his status. One year after Cashman signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract extension, he’s become an NFL starter after mostly playing special teams last season in 16 games and one start as he played 14 percent of the defensive snaps and a career-high 72 percent of the special teams snaps.

Cashman’s choice to commit to the Texans with an in-season contract negotiated by Blake Baratz of Team IFA has paid dividends. The former All-Big Ten Conference selection did so last December without the knowledge of how this season would look in terms of the coaching staff and defensive scheme. With the arrival of Ryans as head coach, Cashman is loving the culture and his role in an overhauled 4-3 defense.

Perhaps the Texans and Cashman will conduct some future business on another contract extension. He’s currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“Very happy with that decision and how things have played out,” said Cashman, who grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “I feel like ever since I’ve got here it’s been a good fit for me. It’s been great, not only for me as a man but as a football player. It’s been nothing but enjoyable and positive.

“Yeah, I’m happy with how things are going. I understand that I’ve been playing well, but there’s still a lot of football left to be played. I have to still play well and stay healthy. I’m taking it week by week and not looking too far ahead and keeping my focus on the main thing. That’s my thought process: stay consistent, play well and keep playing at a high level.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC-2 and click2houston.com.