Texans activate Hassan Ridgeway with Sheldon Rankins out for Panthers game

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks with reporters after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CHARLOTTE, N.C> – Texans veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, a former San Francisco 49ers starter, was activated Saturday after being designated for return from injured reserve.

Texans starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is out this week with a knee injury. He is expected to return relatively soon, per a league source, and is making progress in his recovery.

The Texans also elevated cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the active roster and released linebacker Cory Littleton.

Ridegway, 28, had been on injured reserve with a calf injury.

The former Indianapolis Colts fourth-round draft pick from the University of Texas got hurt in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on injured reserve, missing the past five games.

He was signed this offseason to a one-year, $4 million contract that includes $3 million in full guarantees with a $1 million signing bonus.

Ridgeway has played for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Colts.

Ridgeway has recorded 110 career tackles and 10 1/2 sacks with one forced fumble.

He played in 12 games with seven starts last season for the 49ers and had 28 tackles and one sack with three tackles for losses and four quarterback hits.

