Texans rookie C.J. Stroud hosts youth football camp: ‘Give back to the kids, give them some hope and inspiration’

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud was watching the follow-through of a sharp throw, a crisp connection, a touchdown pass. He celebrated by flexing his biceps.

It wasn’t another example of the Texans’ standout rookie quarterback and early frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s excellence in the pocket.

On Sunday, it was Stroud enjoying the view as roughly 400 kids participated in his first youth football camp in Houston at Houston Christian High School and a scoring throw from a talented camper.

“One of the little kids was really good, he had an arm,” Stroud told KPRC 2. “They’re all fast, jittery, love playing. It’s cool to see the new generation of kids wanting to play outside because a lot of them are iPad kids, it looks like. It was kind of cool to see them out here having fun.”

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud said he sees himself in the children he's hosting today at his youth football camp at Houston Christian HS @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 @BryanBurney7 @DavidMulugheta pic.twitter.com/cpZ8d1Qgol — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2023

For Stroud, a 22-year-old two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and second overall pick from Ohio State, it was a rare Sunday off during the Texans’ open week. Having led a resurgent team to a 3-3 mark while passing for 1,660 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception with a 96.4 passer rating, Stroud was happy to give back and accomplish one of his goals off the field by teaching the game.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Stroud said after hosting a camp that included support from Bryan Burney of Athletes First, H-E-B, Advantage BMW, Lockerverse, KW Sports & Entertainment, Bleecker Trading, FlexWork Sports Management, Next Move Houston, Raising Cane’s, Evamore and others. “It’s something I wanted to do when I first got here is to be influential in the community and I feel like today is the first step toward that. It’s a blessing to be able to do during the season, during the bye week and give back to the kids and give them some hope and inspiration. So, I think I was able to do a great thing today.”

Growing up in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud once attended a football camp held by Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz. It left him with a feeling of great possibilities. Watching the campers Sunday brought back memories that resonated with Stroud.

“Most definitely, I remember I went to an Anthony Munoz camp as a kid and I remember that camp vividly.” Stroud said. “Just seeing an NFL player, seeing something I thought I could never be and that camp and opportunity gave me hope and inspiration that he gave us and words of wisdom. So, I try to do the same as I come out here today.”

#Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud interacting with the kids at today's youth football camp at Houston Christian High School @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 https://t.co/PQSNLz2moU pic.twitter.com/HmXBwDGuVz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2023

Stroud went back to the Ohio State campus this weekend to watch the Buckeyes defeat rival Penn State. Then, he flew back to Houston for his football camp. It was a successful weekend all-around for Stroud.

“Yeah, it was good to go home and see a lot of family and people I went to school with and see some of my old teammates,” he said. “I had a really good time. It was a blessing.”

#Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD giving back today at his youth football camp at Houston Christian HS @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zr4cNKr8ww — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com