The Houston Astros are in the ALDS -- This is what you need to know ahead of Game 1 this weekend

Houston Astros players celebrate in the locker room after clinching the AL West title after a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have clinched the AL West and earned a spot in the American League Division Series.

The million-dollar question is... now what?

This week, the MLB Postseason shifts its focus to the Wild Card series, where four sets of two teams face off against one another in a best-out-of-3 series.

Two teams from the AL Wild Card and two from the NL Wild Card will face off against the top two teams of their respective leagues in the ALDS.

What about the Astros?

The Astros do get a break, though -- they don’t play until Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Minute Maid Park. They’ll face off against either the Minnesota Twins or the Toronto Blue Jays for the ALDS.

Are tickets available for the ALDS at Minute Maid Park?

According to the MLB website, tickets are sold out. However, plenty of tickets are still available on SeatGeek for as low as $75.

ALDS Schedule -- Astros vs. Minnesota Twins or Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1 | Oct. 7 @ Minute Maid Park

Game 2 | Oct. 8 @ Minute Maid Park

Game 3 | Oct. 10 @ Minnesota/Toronto

Game 4 | Oct. 11 @ Minnesota/Toronto (if necessary)

Game 5 | Oct. 13 @ Minute Maid Park (if necessary)

