POLL: Do you think having Minute Maid Park roof closed improves how the Houston Astros play?

FILE - Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. MLBs labor strife showdown pits the leagues owners vs. the players with a notable third party warily watching: the fans. It is unlikely the people who actually pay for tickets will have much sympathy for either side. Fans are hoping for a quick resolution to the first MLB work stoppage in 26 years. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Long time Astros fans know the team prefers that the retractable roof of Minute Maid Park remains shut. Players have been quoted as saying it’s part of their home field advantage. A closed ballpark is louder.

For most games, the roof is closed and the Astros get to play in a climate-controlled environment filled with fan noise. It makes sense during the sweltering Houston summers; however, the Fall Classic is another story.

What do you think? Do you think having the roof closed improves how the Astros play? Let us know in our poll below.

