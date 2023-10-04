POLL: Do you think having Minute Maid Park roof closed improves how the Houston Astros play?

HOUSTON – Long time Astros fans know the team prefers that the retractable roof of Minute Maid Park remains shut. Players have been quoted as saying it’s part of their home field advantage. A closed ballpark is louder.
For most games, the roof is closed and the Astros get to play in a climate-controlled environment filled with fan noise. It makes sense during the sweltering Houston summers; however, the Fall Classic is another story.
What do you think? Do you think having the roof closed improves how the Astros play? Let us know in our poll below.
Previous related:
🔒 OPEN OR CLOSED: The Great Minute Maid Park Roof Debate
‘The roof being open kind of killed us’: Yankees manager Aaron Boone blames Minute Maid Park’s open roof for team’s loss during Game 2 of ALCS