‘The roof being open kind of killed us’: Yankees manager Aaron Boone blames Minute Maid Park’s open roof for team’s loss during Game 2 of ALCS

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is blaming on the team’s loss in Game 2 of the ALCS on the roof of Minute Maid Park being open.

The Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 at home Thursday night, leading 2-0 in the series.

In a postgame news conference, Boone was asked about the hit by rightfielder Aaron Judge that was caught by Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Boone also emphasized the fact that “wind was blowing” across Minute Maid Park.

“I think...who would’ve thought...I think the roof being open kind of killed us” he said. “I think it was a 390 ball, but it was 106, so whatever.”

Boone said he noticed that some of the balls were slower due to the breeze after switching pitchers.

“We noticed it a lot with (Kyle) Tucker’s ball. The base hit he got to right, it kind of looked like it just went and stopped,” he said. “I think (Judge’s) a homer all the time.”

Judge’s ball was measured at 106.3 miles per hour off the bat and traveled 345 feet, according to a report from USA Today.

Statistics from Statcast, a website that tracks player stats, that same distance could be classified as a home run at one stadium: Yankee Stadium.

The Astros will play the Yankees at New York on Saturday, with first pitch beginning at 4:07 p.m.

