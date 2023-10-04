Micheladas and curveball corndogs: See what’s new, returning to Minute Maid Park as Astros batter up during postseason

HOUSTON – The Astros’ postseason is underway, and Minute Maid Park is set to offer some scrumptious goodies!

Fans who are anticipating who the Astros may face this weekend can also find new and returning culinary delights, from barbecue to specialty drinks.

Here’s what fans can expect:

Astro-Nautchos

Fresh-fried, ranch-dusted kettle chips and white queso served with a choice of chopped brisket, pork burnt ends, or smoked chicken with Breggy Bomb BBQ Aioli, slaw, pico, and fresh jalapeños

Minute Maid Park postseason offerings (Houston Astros)

Michelada

Choice of flavor: traditional, watermelon, mango, or spicy with a wide selection of Mexican beers. Or “Hook It Up” with shrimp, octopus, a strip of million-dollar bacon & celery stock.

Curveball Corndog

Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onion

Crush City Vodka

Whipped Vodka, Fanta Orange, and Grenadine in a blue sugar-rimmed souvenir cup.

Slova-Chos

Tortilla chips, house-made Crawford Bock Beer cheese, and sauteed peppers and onions with a choice of sausage: Garlic Pepper Jack, Crawford Bock & Cheese, or Crawford Bock.

Astros fans can anticipate the return of these delightful dishes:

Killen’s BBQ

The Crawford Dog

The Butcher

