Micheladas and curveball corndogs: See what’s new, returning to Minute Maid Park as Astros batter up during postseason

HOUSTON – The Astros’ postseason is underway, and Minute Maid Park is set to offer some scrumptious goodies!
Fans who are anticipating who the Astros may face this weekend can also find new and returning culinary delights, from barbecue to specialty drinks.
Here’s what fans can expect:
Astro-Nautchos
Fresh-fried, ranch-dusted kettle chips and white queso served with a choice of chopped brisket, pork burnt ends, or smoked chicken with Breggy Bomb BBQ Aioli, slaw, pico, and fresh jalapeños
Michelada
Choice of flavor: traditional, watermelon, mango, or spicy with a wide selection of Mexican beers. Or “Hook It Up” with shrimp, octopus, a strip of million-dollar bacon & celery stock.
Curveball Corndog
Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onion
Crush City Vodka
Whipped Vodka, Fanta Orange, and Grenadine in a blue sugar-rimmed souvenir cup.
Slova-Chos
Tortilla chips, house-made Crawford Bock Beer cheese, and sauteed peppers and onions with a choice of sausage: Garlic Pepper Jack, Crawford Bock & Cheese, or Crawford Bock.
Astros fans can anticipate the return of these delightful dishes:
Killen’s BBQ
The Crawford Dog
The Butcher
