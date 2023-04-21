79º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Astros’ Michael Brantley joins Sugar Land Space Cowboys for rehab assignment following shoulder surgery

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Space Cowboys, Astros, Michael Brantley, Sugar Land, Sports, Houston
Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley is set to join Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday for his rehab assignment following last year’s right shoulder surgery.

Brantley, 35, slashed .288/.370/.416 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, and 26 RBI in 64 games during his four years in Houston.

Brantley’s first game with the Space Cowboys is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, at Constellation Field. The team will play against the Las Vegas Aviators at 2:05 p.m.

A two-time American League All-Star, Brantley finished top 10 in the American League in batting average in every year he qualified.

RELATED CONTENT:

Make-A-Wish grants 7-year-old Houston Astros fan’s dream; boy signed as member of team and throws out first pitch

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, Astros deliver new equipment to 75 baseball and softball players

ICYMI: Alvarez has 3 RBIs, Brown solid as Astros beat Rangers 8-2

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email