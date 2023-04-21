Astros’ Michael Brantley joins Sugar Land Space Cowboys for rehab assignment following shoulder surgery

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley is set to join Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday for his rehab assignment following last year’s right shoulder surgery.

Brantley, 35, slashed .288/.370/.416 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, and 26 RBI in 64 games during his four years in Houston.

Brantley’s first game with the Space Cowboys is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, at Constellation Field. The team will play against the Las Vegas Aviators at 2:05 p.m.

A two-time American League All-Star, Brantley finished top 10 in the American League in batting average in every year he qualified.

