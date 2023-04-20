Make-A-Wish grants 7-year-old Houston Astros fan’s dream; boy signed as member of team and throws out first pitch

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL, 17: Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park on April 17, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Evan Triplett/Houston Astros)

HOUSTON – Seven-year-old Zayne Harris wanted to be a Houston Astro. His wish came true this week, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Zayne met with Astros GM Dana Brown during a media briefing where he signed a one-day contract with the team. He was also given an Astros Gold Rush jersey and hat to “make it official.”

Later, Zayne geared up at the Astros Team Store, courtesy of Phil Maton and his wife Katelynn.

Zayne was all smiles as he went down the field to meet notable Astros players such as Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Ryne Stanek, and manager Dusty Baker.

Zayne also threw out the first pitch.

“Welcome the newest Houston Astro, Zayne Harris!” the Astros Foundation wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana for helping us make Zayne’s wish to be an Astro come true!”