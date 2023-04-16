In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, Astros deliver new equipment to 75 baseball and softball players

HOUSTON – Saturday is Jackie Robinson Day.

The day commemorates the debut of Jackie Robinson as the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB).

As part of the celebration, the Houston Astros hosted 75 high school baseball and softball players and delivered new equipment to them. The students were from the Astros Youth Academy, Houston’s Sterling High School and Fort Bend County’s Hightower High School

Astros Manager Dusty Baker, General Manager Dana Brown and select players including Alex Bregman and Corey Julks, joined together with members of the Texas Rangers baseball team for a meet and greet with the 75 players.

You can watch the meet and greet in the video player above.