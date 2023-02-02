Houston Texans to introduce new head coach DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DeMeco Ryans will be officially introduced as head coach of the Houston Texans during a news conference later today.

Ahead of the event, scheduled to begin at 3:59 p.m., KPRC Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and Sports Contributor Aaron Wilson will offer analysis of this big Texans development.

Stream the news conference on KPRC 2+ in the video player below.

Four ways to watch the news conference on KPRC 2+:

Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.

Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.

Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive

Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

Complete coverage of the Houston Texans new head coach can be found below.

Sound off sports fans: What do you think about the Texans’ new head coach? Drop your hot takes in the comment section.