Photos: See DeMeco Ryans’ evolution from player to Texans head coach

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: DeMeco Ryans of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions from the media at the NovaCare Complex on March 21, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

According to league sources, the Houston Texans hired 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach Tuesday to replace Lovie Smith, who was was fired earlier this month.

DeMeco’s ties with the Texans began decades earlier in 2006 when the team drafted him. Ryans received numerous recognitions while with the Texans -- He was the 2006 defensive rookie of the year, an All-Pro player in 2007, a team captain and a two-time Pro Bowler.

The photos below chart DeMeco’s evolution from Texans linebacker to head coach.

DeMeco Ryans attended the University of Alabama, where he played outside linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team from 2002 to 2005.

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: DeMeco Ryans #35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide intercepts a pass intended for Tony Brown #81 of the Tennessee Volunteers as Anthony Madison #9 looks on during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium on October 23, 2004 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images)

Linebacker DeMeco Ryans of the Alabama Crimson Tide pursues during a 13-10 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the AT&T Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on January 2, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images) (G. Newman Lowrance/WireImage.com)

DALLAS - JANUARY 2: Linebacker DeMeco Ryans #35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the AT&T Cotton Bowl on January 2, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Red Raiders 13-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

The Houston Texans selected Ryans in the 2006 NFL Draft. Ryans played for Houston from 2006-2011.

HOUSTON - 2006: DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - MAY 18: Houston Texans rookie draft picks pose for a photo during mini camp on May 18, 2006 in Houston, Texas. (L-R) David Anderson #14, Wali Lundy #33, DeMeco Ryans #59, Charles Spencer #77, Mario Williams #90, Eric Winston #73 and Owen Daniels #81. (Photo by Bill Baptist/Getty Images) (2006 Bill Baptist)

HOUSTON - AUGUST 11: Linebacker DeMeco Ryans #59 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Texans mascot Toro during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Reliant Stadium on August 11, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The Bears defeated the Texans 20-19. (Photo by Bill Baptist/Getty Images) (2007 Bill Baptist)

Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans (59) is introduced to the crowd. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans 24-10, Sept. 10, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/NFLPhotoLibrary) (Bob Levey)

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Linebacker DeMeco Ryans #59 of the Houston Texans is introduced the crowd with mascot Toro at Reliant Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Texans won 34-24. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2010 Bob Levey)

In 2012, Ryans was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: DeMeco Ryans of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for a portrait at the NovaCare Complex on March 21, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: Head coach Andy Reid, DeMeco Ryans and general manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles answer questions from the media at the NovaCare Complex on March 21, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: DeMeco Ryans of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions from the media at the NovaCare Complex on March 21, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

Ryans’ playing career ended after the 2015 season. He spent one year in Houston before accepting a job as an entry-level quality control assistant under coach Kyle Shahanan in San Francisco in 2017, the Associated Press reported. He was promoted to linebackers coach and then moved up to defensive coordinator.

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 19: Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talks with the linebackers on the sideline during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (2020 Michael Zagaris)

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 18: Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talks with the linebackers on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the 49ers 16-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (2018 Michael Zagaris)

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 7: Kwon Alexander #56 and Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium on October 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-3. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (2019 Michael Zagaris)

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Reuben Foster #56 and Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 38-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (2018 Michael Zagaris)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (2021 Thearon W. Henderson)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

