DeMeco Ryans as frontrunner: This is what people are saying on social media about the Texans’ next big step

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham, 2023 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, has emerged as the frontrunner for the Houston Texans head coach job, per league sources.

RELATED: Why 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans has emerged as frontrunner to become Texans’ next head coach: ‘Ideal coach’ ‘He’s special’ ‘Smart guy’ ‘I think he’s going to do a hell of a job’

He’s KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy’s pick. Is he yours? Let us know in the comments below.

People are definitely weighing in about the potential pick on social media. Here are some of the messages people shared online about Ryans and his prospects in Houston.

@tioDynamo @HoustonTexans the reason #DeMecoRyans is ment to coach & lead us to a @NFL #SuperBowl. My son DeNico named after #59 & my late uncle Nico See the tweet.

@Maxhtxrealtor: “How we feeling #Texans fans!? Almost time! #WeAreTexans #DeMecoRyans #soonSee the tweet.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

