DeMeco Ryans as frontrunner: This is what people are saying on social media about the Texans’ next big step

Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, has emerged as the frontrunner for the Houston Texans head coach job, per league sources.

People are definitely weighing in about the potential pick on social media. Here are some of the messages people shared online about Ryans and his prospects in Houston.

Talking #Texans head coaching search and how DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the frontrunner, per league sources, and his strong interest in becoming their next head coach, barring any unforeseen snags @KPRC2 @KPRC2RandyMc @KPRC2Chancellor tonight on Sports Sunday pic.twitter.com/V36zo6wp0o — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2023

@tioDynamo @HoustonTexans the reason #DeMecoRyans is ment to coach & lead us to a @NFL #SuperBowl. My son DeNico named after #59 & my late uncle Nico See the tweet.

@Maxhtxrealtor: “How we feeling #Texans fans!? Almost time! #WeAreTexans #DeMecoRyans #soon” See the tweet.

The #Texans can make a lot of history - starts with hiring #DeMecoRyans as their next head coach. https://t.co/vNGvbx8a1J — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) January 27, 2023

C’mon #DeMecoRyans, come back for another year.

We got unfinished business and Houston just ain’t it.

You know you want a ring with this squad! — Richard Tieman (@Richard_SWX) January 30, 2023

Alright @CalMcnair, He's completely free to be hired now. Don't let him leave Houston without a job offer. Do the right thing. #DemecoRyans — Kaden Cody (@kadenbcody) January 30, 2023

I have a feeling there will be some interesting sports radio talk in Houston next week! @SportsRadio610 @SportsTalk790 #DeMecoRyans @HoustonTexans — Michael Beckman (@michaelbeck) January 30, 2023

Just a thought, hire #DeMecoRyans for the Texans HC, sign @JJWatt to a one day deal to retire as a Texan and have JJ be the opening day team captain. Your welcome @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/hyxnLeLcUk — Sean G (@jsg2311) January 30, 2023

#DeMecoRyans would be crazy to take the @HoustonTexans head coaching job. Stay with the @49ers until a better option comes up. — Dee🤴🏿 (@DGUNZ22) January 29, 2023

If #DeMecoRyans doesn't get a head coaching job next year I'm done with the @nfl — 🇲🇽🇺🇲 (@KatyandCarlos) January 30, 2023