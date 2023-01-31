40º

DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Texans: This is what people are saying on social media about the pick

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans, Texans
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 7: Kwon Alexander #56 and Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium on October 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-3. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (Michael Zagaris, 2019 Michael Zagaris)

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Houston Texans, KPRC 2 learned Tuesday.

Here are just some of the reactions we’ve seen to the pick from people and organizations on social media:

(Be aware, y’all: Some of these posts may contain strong or explicit language.)

What do you think about the Ryans pick? Let us know in the comments and we could feature your comments on-air and online.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

