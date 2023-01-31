DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Texans: This is what people are saying on social media about the pick

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 7: Kwon Alexander #56 and Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium on October 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-3. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Houston Texans, KPRC 2 learned Tuesday.

Here are just some of the reactions we’ve seen to the pick from people and organizations on social media:

(Be aware, y’all: Some of these posts may contain strong or explicit language.)

You got to love it!!! Congrats to my guy Meco! El Capitan! Great day in the city. I know he will do whatever it takes to make sure the Texans win a Super Bowl! — Chester M. Pitts, II (@ChesterPitts) January 31, 2023

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!



You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!



Cannot wait to see what Meco does.



One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown



🤘🏼 https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2023

Demeco Ryans appreciation post:



Wishing Demeco nothing but respect and success 🫡#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/hBglB1Xgi5 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 31, 2023

@ClintStoerner are you as excited about #DeMecoRyans being the Head coach for the Houston Texans as I am? #WeAreTexans #TexansFanInArkansas — Michael Hudson (@Hudson_Hornet19) January 31, 2023

I'm hoping he lasts more than just one season. The last two black coaches the Texans hired, David Culley and Lovie Smith, were fired after one season. Just an observation. #DeMecoRyans https://t.co/vzg3yg4wBR — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) January 31, 2023

