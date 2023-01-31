DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Texans: This is what people are saying on social media about the pick

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach of the Houston Texans, KPRC 2 learned Tuesday.
Here are just some of the reactions we’ve seen to the pick from people and organizations on social media:
(Be aware, y’all: Some of these posts may contain strong or explicit language.)
You got to love it!!! Congrats to my guy Meco! El Capitan! Great day in the city. I know he will do whatever it takes to make sure the Texans win a Super Bowl!— Chester M. Pitts, II (@ChesterPitts) January 31, 2023
LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2023
You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!
Cannot wait to see what Meco does.
One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown
🤘🏼 https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz
Yessirrrrrt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/n7JgZExhQY— Tytus Howard (@tyhoward71) January 31, 2023
Welcome home, DeMeco! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7JVGGRnVDD— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 31, 2023
Let’s go 😤 https://t.co/CCp0bTfduc— Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) January 31, 2023
A tweet that is almost 10 years old! He’s back to being a TEXAN!!! #WeAreTexans #houstontexans #texans #htown #houston #demecoryans #imbackbaby https://t.co/MWpcnFrlAW— vanessa viramontes (@vviramontes) January 31, 2023
Demeco Ryans appreciation post:— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 31, 2023
Wishing Demeco nothing but respect and success 🫡#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/hBglB1Xgi5
@ClintStoerner are you as excited about #DeMecoRyans being the Head coach for the Houston Texans as I am? #WeAreTexans #TexansFanInArkansas— Michael Hudson (@Hudson_Hornet19) January 31, 2023
#DeMecoRyans is a #hugeloss for the @49ers— Steven 🐘 (@SR_TheInscriber) January 31, 2023
I'm hoping he lasts more than just one season. The last two black coaches the Texans hired, David Culley and Lovie Smith, were fired after one season. Just an observation. #DeMecoRyans https://t.co/vzg3yg4wBR— Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) January 31, 2023
Bam! There it is! #Texans #DeMecoRyans #DeMecoDay 🏈 🔥 https://t.co/NS34kzLYSh— Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) January 31, 2023
Ok, Let's rebuild this thing! Welcome back #DeMecoRyans @HoustonTexans https://t.co/MUKw5vx0Fd— Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) January 31, 2023
D-RY!!!! Is back baby!!!! #HoustonTexans #Texans #DeMecoDay #DeMecoRyans#D-RY https://t.co/CTjD3p0Dw7— Sergio Zamora (@sergio9z) January 31, 2023
@JJWatt defensive coordinator next! 🤩 #Texans #DeMecoDay #DeMecoRyans— Ty Corpus-Ybarra (@mrsTyCY) January 31, 2023